Govt tightens the screws on cooperative societies

Panaji: With several banking cooperatives reporting about their shaky health, state registrar of cooperative societies Menino D’Souza on Tuesday said that the government is reviewing the panel of certified auditors for credit cooperative societies.

Most of the credit societies are in a sorry state of affairs because they are not being audited properly, he told this daily.

“Some of the empanelled auditors have no experience in auditing accounts of cooperative societies and need to be de-listed,” said D’Souza.

He disclosed that the government would soon review the panel of certified auditors to ensure that the audit report is prepared properly and shows the factual financial position of the society.

He added that in order to prevent credit cooperatives from squandering away people’s money, the government has tightened controls on functioning of the societies as they are directly under the control of the office of the state registrar, unlike the urban cooperative banks which are controlled by the RBI and the central registrar.

“There are regulations that govern the functioning of the credit societies but they are not implemented properly,” said the registrar.

Of the 130 credit societies in the state, 33 societies or 25 per cent are in losses. The loss is valued at Rs 16 crore during 2017-18. “The government has stopped granting licenses to new credit societies started by locals and also to outside credit societies who wish to open branches.

D’Souza disclosed that existing credit societies are in bad shape because they are finding it difficult to get business because of competition from nationalised banks. He said that the nationalised banks have relaxed their lending norm to garner business and credit societies are finding it difficult to compete with them.

The government has become very strict on credit societies, claimed D’Souza. In July 2019 during a workshop on cooperative sector, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had disclosed that the government will impose a moratorium on new credit societies to prevent promoters from misusing depositor’s money.

“There are too many credit societies of which barely three or four are doing something different. Most are doing the same business of raising money from depositors and then closing down due to large debt,” said the Chief Minister. He said that individuals, who wish to set up new cooperative credit societies, would be asked to take over the defunct ones and revive them.

“In keeping with the Chief Minister’s statement, the department of cooperation has stopped giving permission to new credit societies,” said D’Souza.