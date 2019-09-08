Govt to construct 4 floating jetties at cost of Rs 10 crore

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government will construct four floating jetties at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore to facilitate cruise boat business in Goa.

The floating jetties are proposed to be constructed at Campal, Old Goa, Chapora and one adjacent to the Captain of Ports (CoP) jetty in the city, having a length of 400 metres.

Captain James Braganza of the CoP said that these jetties will be solely utilised for berthing of cruise boats having a capacity of not more than 60 passengers.

“The boats, which are currently anchored haphazardly in the rivers, will be accommodated on the new jetties. The floating jetties will also have facilities for freshwater, fueling, collection of waste and sewage,” Braganza said.

He said that the work order has already been issued to ‘Marine Tech Solutions’, who has been awarded the contract to construct all the four jetties.

Captain Braganza said that the particular company was awarded the contract after following the due tendering process and added that the construction of the floating pontoons has already been started by the company. He further said that the work of the proposed jetties is likely to be completed by February 2020.