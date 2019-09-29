Govt to file intervention plea in Sonsoddo plant case

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that he has already given instructions to the Advocate General to file an intervention application in the Sonsoddo dumpsite case at the South Goa district and sessions court to demand that the

waste treatment plant be handed over to the Goa Waste Management Corporation to operate and clear the dump.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function in Margao, Sawant said the state would demand that Fomento Green be

stopped from operating the plant.

“Our demand, and we will be making it before the court also, is that Fomento Green should be stopped from handling the waste at the plant… it couldn’t handle the working of the plant… The plant should be handed over to the Goa Waste Management Corporation. I have already given instructions to the honourable AG to intervene in the ongoing court matter,” he said.

Sawant said the government is ready to take over the plant.

“With the best of technology, we will clear all the garbage that has been piling up…,” he said, adding two meetings of the Chief Minister-led high-powered committee on the Sonsodo dumpsite have already been held.

“The government is ready to take over the Sonsoddo plant. I have myself visited and inspected the dumpsite. The high-powered committee has already held two meetings. I want to reiterate that the matter is in the court, hence we can’t say that the government has taken so and so decision. For the time being a solution has already been worked out,” he said. Sawant comments comes a day after the Margao municipal council at an emergency meeting held on Friday decided to ask the district and sessions court to reduce the arbitration fees from Rs 1 lakh per day to Rs 25,000 per week.

The council also demanded that the government should communicate in writing that it intends to take over the Sonsodo garbage treatment plant.