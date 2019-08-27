Govt to form new cell to solve internal issues of Sanjivani

Cooperative Minister Govind Gaude has decided to form a cell within the organisation in a bid to solve internal issues of Sanjivani sugar factory.

Gaude said that lack of labors is delaying the harvesting of sugarcane. And to solve this problems the help of labors attached to sugar factories in neighboring states will be sought. Gaude admitted that farmer’s payment for the sugarcane supplied was due for two years and promised to clear them before Chovoth.

Govind Gaude was speaking after the meeting called on the issue of starting the sugar crushing season in the state.

