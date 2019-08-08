Govt to shift focus to domestic events to increase tourist footfalls

Panaji: The state government is trying to revive tourist footfalls in 2019 season by changing its marketing strategy, according to tourism secretary J Ashok Kumar.

The tourism secretary Wednesday said that instead of spending money on international road shows, the tourism department would concentrate on participating in domestic fairs and festivals. “Last year we participated in number of international events and travel fairs. This year, we have cut down on the foreign trips and changed our strategy. We will also take to social media to promote tourism in the state,” said Kumar.

He said that the tourism department has, of now, no international road shows on the agenda in the remaining months of the current year. “The 2019 season will hopefully be better, as we are changing our marketing strategy. It is not that we will not participate in any international road shows but future participation will only be done after assessing the cost and the outcome,” said the tourism secretary.

Kumar said that the changed strategy would also look at the charter flight segment that had witnessed a drop in 2018.

The tourism department is hosting Goa International Travel Mart (GITM) along with GTDC after a gap of nearly five years. The last GITM was held in 2014 and prior to that in 2011, said Kumar, who was the key speaker at the launch of the event.

He said that GITM is part of the new marketing strategy where the tourism department is eager to offer a platform to local travel companies, hoteliers, tour operators etc to interact with their international and domestic counterparts.

“The GITM, which is a BrB event, will result in good number of business opportunities,” averred Kumar. He added that the three-day event, to be held from October 23-25, has two days earmarked exclusively for discussions between Goan tourism stakeholders and their international counterparts.

The tourism department has contacted over 125 international buyers from 50 countries including USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Scandinavia, CIS, Australia, New Zealand, Croatia for the event. Around 125 international buyers have confirmed their participation.

For domestic market, the tourism department is coordinating with IATA for the event.

The tourism department expects to reach out to travel associations, airlines, travel agents, tour operators, spice plantations through GITM.

Apart from showcasing Goa, the event is also expected to boost the tourism investment potential of the state, as it will promote various segments of Goa that reflect the multi-dimension facets of tourism.