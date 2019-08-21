Govt to undertake first ever khazan land survey

ROQUE DIAS | NT

Margao: In order to revive the khazan lands in the state, the department of agriculture will start the first ever khazan land survey in the next couple of months.

Director of Agriculture Madhav Kelkar Tuesday confirmed that his department has taken a firm decision to start survey on khazan lands in the state to help revive the state’s khazans – a traditional form of agro-aqua culture practised in Goa since the Portuguese era.

Khazan land cultivation in the state has presently decreased and many farmers have opted for pisciculture, as it fetches them fast money.

A khazan land survey and data collection of khazan areas under cultivation and barren areas is essential and could be of great help to formulate schemes and plan incentives for the farmers and also lend them support and financial assistance.

“There is no survey carried out on the existing khazan lands in Goa since the last 30-40 years. This survey is, therefore, important and essential. We have roughly around 1,800 hectares area of khazan land but a detailed survey in the right perspective would definitely help to plan for the revival of these lands. I have started collecting the data in this regard; it is not an easy task,” Kelkar said, speaking to this

daily.

He said that the required data will also be collected from the departments of revenue and town and country planning. “It may take tentatively a year’s time. I have just made a start, as the department has a vision to encourage khazan cultivation in Goa,” he said. Kelkar said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is also firm about reviving the state’s khazan lands and hence has provided the required boost to the agriculture department.

Khazans are reclaimed lands from river or sea. A created network of bunds protects the agricultural fields and adjoining villages from tidal flows. In Salcete, the khazan lands are spread mostly in the villages of Loutolim, Camorlim, Curtorim, Rachol and Raia. These lands are controlled by 17 tenant associations in Loutolim, while in Rachol these lands are controlled by five such associations. In Curtorim, the khazan lands are controlled by three tenant associations followed by one each such association controlling the khazans in Camorlim and Raia villages.

It may be noted that former agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai had stated that there are nearly 140 square metres of khazan land in Goa.

The khazan lands have been marked on the village level settlement plan of the RP 2021 and are classified as Eco I zone.

According to sources, the National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning, Nagpur, had been given the task of completing khazan land survey a year and a half ago. However, there is no confirmation on whether the report has been sent to the government.

The state government had notified to establish The Goa Khazan Land Development Board Act, 2012 (Goa Act of 2012) empowering the Board to contract, acquire, hold and dispose of property, both

movable and immovable, and to do all things necessary for the purpose of the Act, and may sue or be sued by its corporate name. However, owing to objections from several quarters, the process was stalled by the government.