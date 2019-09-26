Govt vows to crack down on illegal fishing

Panaji: To protect the interest of local fishermen, the government on Wednesday decided to come down heavily on irregular fishing activities in the state waters.

The decision came at an emergency joint meeting chaired on Wednesday by Fisheries Minister Filipe Nery Rodrigues at the Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Ports Michael Lobo, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate, St Andre MLA Francis Silveira, and officials from the fisheries department and the coastal police.

It has been found that trawlers from Karnataka and Gujarat have been carrying out fishing activities in Goan waters.

The Fisheries Minister told media persons after the meeting that the government decided to take strict action against those involved in illegal fishing in the state waters.

“The government will not tolerate illegal fishing by trawlers from other states. I have given strict instructions to the fisheries director to conduct inspections whenever such complaints are received from local fishermen. The director has also been asked to take strict action as per the law,” he said

Lobo said that it is the right of Goan traditional fishermen and local trawler owners to carry out fishing activities in Goan waters.

“The government will protect the interest of local fishermen and Goan trawler owners and will not allow illegal fishing activities by outside fishermen, who come with swords in their vessels,” he added.

The Ports Minister also said the Captain of Port will provide its speed boats to the coastal police and the fisheries department for patrolling the sea.

The Revenue Minister said that after receiving lots of complaints from local fishermen the government decided to come down heavily on those involved in illegal fishing in Goan waters.