Govt will take stakeholders including comunidade into confidence: Mauvin

NT NETWORK

Vasco

Minister for Transport and Panchayats Mauvin Godinho has said that the state government will take into confidence all stakeholders, including comunidade authorities, while legalising houses on comunidade land all over the state.

He was speaking to media on the sidelines of a site inspection of Vaddem lake, carried out in the presence of Mormugao Municipal Council chairperson Nandadeep Raut, councillor Gauresh Mardolkar, social worker Brahma Pawar, Ajay Thorat, attorney of Chicalim comunidade Raymond Carvalho and others. The inspection was conducted to ensure smooth immersion of Ganesh idols during the Chaturthi festival.

He directed the municipal authorities to clear out the algae at the lake site so that devotees can undertake immersion of idols without any inconvenience. He also asked the Drishti Marine to make arrangements of boats and lifeguards at Vaddem lake during the immersion of idols.

The lake has been illuminated and care will be taken to keep it aesthetically appealing, it was stated.

“I have discussed the issue of legalisation of houses on comunidade land with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate during a meeting held on Friday,” said Godinho and further maintained that the process of legalisation of such houses will be expedited and the state government will arrive at a decision after the Ganesh festival by consulting stakeholders.

“The state government will finalise the prices of land by consulting the concerned comunidade authorities. We will have a review meeting with Chief Minister Sawant and Revenue Minister Monserrate to resolve the issue of legalisation of houses on comunidade land,” added Godinho.

Speaking about sewerage connectivity in Dabolim constituency, Godinho said that he will see that all the areas in Dabolim constituency are connected to the sewerage network.