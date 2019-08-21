GPSC exams may be held in Konkani along with English

Panaji: The government is mulling over conduct of the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) examinations in Konkani language along with English, so as to provide a level-playing field to the candidates from all backgrounds, especially those who are weak in English.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that his government is considering an anthem and a unique souvenir for Goa, so as to reflect the culture of the state. Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio was addressing a gathering at the Goa University after launching the Konkani research paper titled ‘Sasay’ that would be regularly published by the university.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister stated that the government is contemplating to create a state anthem for Goa, on the lines of other states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, which could be played on all important occasions.

“The department of official languages would be entrusted with the particular task, with the anthem depicting the ethos and culture of Goa to the world,” he noted.

Sawant also observed that whenever time comes to present a gift to the guests, during state-level functions, we have no souvenir of our own like the other states have. “We will also decide on our souvenir,” he noted, pointing out that items such as cashew nuts or feni are generally considered as presents with the local touch.

The Chief Minister further announced that the School of Law and Governance, proposed to be set up at the Goa University would be named after the former chief minister, Manohar Parrikar, in recognition of his contribution towards Goa.

“We have already set up a budget of Rs 10 crore for this project, for which a separate infrastructure would be created within the Goa University campus,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor of Goa University Dr Varun Sahani was also present on the occasion.