Breaking News

‘Grievance cell will address DDSSY issues’

August 19, 2019 Goa News 3 Views

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured that the issues related to the government’s health scheme Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) would be resolved with the launch of a grievance cell.

“It has been brought to my notice that there are many problems faced by people with regard to DDSSY. We will give instructions to ensure that all the empanelled hospitals display the procedures under the scheme. There will also be a grievance cell so that patients can directly file their complaints,” he said.

He also said that patients should be informed of the procedures that could be availed of under the scheme before undergoing the procedures.

Check Also

Goa’s auto sales in the slow lane

Shoma Patnaik | NT Panaji: With demand at a low level, the state’s normally buoyant …

Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011