‘Grievance cell will address DDSSY issues’

Margao: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant assured that the issues related to the government’s health scheme Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) would be resolved with the launch of a grievance cell.

“It has been brought to my notice that there are many problems faced by people with regard to DDSSY. We will give instructions to ensure that all the empanelled hospitals display the procedures under the scheme. There will also be a grievance cell so that patients can directly file their complaints,” he said.

He also said that patients should be informed of the procedures that could be availed of under the scheme before undergoing the procedures.