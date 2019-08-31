GSHCL to ensure vegetable supplies during Chaturthi

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa State Horticultural Corporation Limited has made adequate arrangement for supply of vegetables to the public, in view of the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Coming out with this information, managing director of GSHCL Sandeep Phaldesai said that normally the state requires a regular supply of 10 tonne of vegetables, however their demand goes up to 25 tonne during Ganesh Chaturthi, when Goans turn total vegetarian.

“Annually, during this festival we import vegetables from Belagavi and Kolhapur. However, this year, the leafy vegetables cultivated in these two regions were totally destroyed by the floods,” Phaldesai said, adding that therefore, provision has been made to procure one-and-half times more vegetables from places like Bengaluru, Nasik and Miraj.

“We will be making these vegetables, especially leafy vegetables like cauliflower, cabbage and radish, at all our outlets for a price, which existed before the floods,” he added, pointing out that the prices of onion, potato and tomato have already been stabilised at the GSHCL outlets.

Phaldesai said that it is however difficult to control the rate of vegetables sold by private stalls and shops in the markets around the state.

“The local cultivators of vegetables prefer to sell their produce at weekly village markets or along roadside as they expect to make some money during the festival,” he observed, informing that the entre roadside from Cuncolim to Canacona is full of such local vegetable cultivators selling their produce.

Locally grown vegetables have great demand during the Ganesh Chaturthi.

He also assured that sufficient quantity of fruits has been procured by the corporation in view of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, to be sold at an affordable rate.