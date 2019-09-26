GSPCB draws flak for not implementing rules to dispose of batteries

Panaji: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has served show-cause notice to state pollution control boards across the country, including the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), for not complying with the implementation of Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001.

The central board has asked the state pollution control boards to comply with three action points within 30 days on registration of battery dealers, ensuring the sale of batteries through proper channel and re-submit list of manufacturers, bulk consumers and authorised recyclers of batteries.

According to the notice, lead acid battery makers, importers and dealers are expected to file half-yearly annual returns with the board on the number of batteries sold and recycled through registered recyclers.

However, the CPCB claims the annual compliance status report for the year 2018-19 submitted by the state pollution control boards does not contain complete list of manufacturers, bulk waste generators, dealers, as well as on the number of batteries sold and recycled.

The CPCB also pointed out to the state boards’ failure to regulate batteries stakeholders to file half-yearly and annual returns with them as a result such non-accounting of batteries sold and recycled may lead to collection and disposal of used batteries through unauthorised recyclers, which may cause damage to the environment.

The board has also expressed shock over the negligence of state boards for not registering all the battery dealers located in the state as required under battery rules.

The apex pollution control body has also asked the state pollution control boards to crack down on illegal recycling of batteries by ensuring that manufacturers and importers sell new lead acid batteries only through registered dealers.

“You are directed to comply within 30 days on following action points that includes complete registration of battery dealers in the state, ensure sale of new lead acid batteries through registered dealers only and submit updated inventory of manufacturers, importers, dealers, bulk consumers, registered recycler and number of batteries sold and recycled in the state and failing to comply with the directions, action will be initiated,’’ the notice reads.