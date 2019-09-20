GSPCB invites online bids for monitoring AAQM stations

Panaji: Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has invited online bids from eligible Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC)-approved, well-established and reputed environmental laboratories established in Goa for monitoring Ambient Air Quality Monitoring (AAQM) stations for a period of two years, starting from October 2019 to September 2021, with respect to the complaints received by the Board.

The selected laboratory will have to provide dedicated respirable dust samplers/ fine particulate samplers for each station to conduct the ambient air quality monitoring in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Revised Ambient Air Quality Standards notified in November, 2009.

The last date for submission of bids is October 10 and it will be opened on October 11. All the participated laboratories will be inspected for verification with respect to their tender proposal after opening of the technical bid and the complying parties will be short-listed for opening of financial bids.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board monitors the air quality under the Central Pollution Control Board sponsored project National Air Monitoring Programme (NAMP).

Under this programme, the board monitors the ambient air quality at 18 locations within the state.

Out of the 18 stations, the board operates 4 stations, that is, at Vasco, MPT-Mormugao and Panaji and Mapusa, and remaining 14 are outsourced to MoEF&CC-approved laboratories.

The board will identify the sampling locations and also prepare monitoring schedule for the selected bidder to check the air quality.

The bidder should quote separate rates for carrying out sampling of all 12 air parameters like PM10, O3, PM2.5, Pb, SO2, C6H6, NO2, BaP, CO, As, NH3 and Ni twice a week, including holidays and for continuous 24-hour monitoring of meteorological parameters.

The unit rate per sample day per station should be all inclusive of sampling charge, including operating cost of samplers using their own equipments/instruments, manpower, electricity, filtre paper, chemicals, transportation charge, analysis charge (including chemicals), and report preparation.

The successful bidder will have to submit both hard and soft copies of the daily and monthly reports to the board immediately after completion of analysis within 48 hrs after monitoring/sampling. It also has to submit all field reports with hourly observations, datasheets and used filter papers to the board along with the monthly reports.

However, any untoward observations noted in field report during the monitoring period such as “construction activity / road digging / transport/ any other activity which can influence the monitoring data” shall be regularly addressed and noted in the monitoring report submitted to the board.

If there is any exceedance noted in the monitoring parameters it has to be immediately informed to board officials within 24 hours with all relevant details.