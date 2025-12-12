GSPCB official summoned in Arpora inferno investigation

NT Reporter

Panaji

District Magistrate, North Goa, Ankit Yadav has summoned the Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB), Saligao, directing him to appear before the magisterial inquiry committee constituted by the Home Department to investigate the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora.

The official has been asked to appear in person before the District Magistrate and chairperson of the committee and to bring all relevant documents, records or materials, as well as provide a truthful statement regarding the matter

under inquiry.

On Saturday, a massive fire broke out at the nightclub, killing 25 people including tourists. The incident has shaken the state and has been widely described as exposing the failure of the administration to act against illegal nightclubs and

other establishments.

The police have made some arrests in the case, and the owners of the nightclub, Sourabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, are being brought to Goa from Thailand after being detained on Thursday.

The government has suspended three officials following the incident, including the then Director of Panchayats, Siddhi Harlarnkar, the then GSPCB Member Secretary, Shamila Monteiro, and then Secretary of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat Raghuvir Bagkar.