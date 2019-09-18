GST evasion plaints can now be made secretly

Panaji: Residents can now complain anonymously if they doubt the correctness of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amount mentioned on invoice during purchases or while receiving supplies.

To make incognito complaints, residents need to just drop the invoice with the suspected incorrect GST in a special box kept outside the premises of the office of the Commissioner, Central GST, Patto Plaza, Panaji, for verification and proper action by officials.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the office of Commissioner, Central GST and Central Excise, in order to check evasion of GST by unscrupulous sellers.

People who wish to complain need not reveal their identity, but if they wish, they can provide their contact details along with the invoice. Further, they also have the option of sending copies of the invoice by e-mail. On receiving the invoice, officials will check whether the GST charged is correct and whether the supplier is filing returns and paying taxes to the government.

Slow GST collections are compelling the government to crack down on suspected cases of evasion. In Goa, although the GST compliance at 84 per cent is considered satisfactory, restaurants and big dealers were previously under observation for defaulting on filing tax returns and not passing on the GST rate cuts to customers.

For the first time, the state will host a GST Council meeting on September 20. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presiding over the meeting that will be attended by 150 participants comprising government officials and state ministers of GST.

Goa’s GST collection of Rs 239 crore in the month of August 2019 was virtually the same as the collection in the same month last year which was Rs 237 crore. This has been due to poor sales of automobiles and consumer durables coupled with the offseason in tourism sector.

All-India, the total collection stood at Rs 98,202 crore in August 2019, revealing a slight growth of 4.5 per cent over the previous year.