Guirdolim defeat Shiroda

NT Reporter

Fatorda

Guirdolim Club eased past Shiroda Youth Club 4-2 in the GFA Second Division League at DBO ground, Fatorda on Thursday.

Guirdolim’s Sowell Fernandes netted a brace while Regan Costa and Nash Pereira found the back of the net once in their win. Shiroda reduced the margin through strikes from Chetan Gaude

and Royston Vaz.

Meanwhile, BITS Pilani defeated Vasco United 3-0 at BITS

Pilani ground.

BITS Pilani’s Arnav Verma, Vaibhav Kolse and Chirantan Hiregange scored one each

in their win.

At Utorda Sports Complex, Deao Sports Club clinched a narrow 1-0 win over St Anthony SC Assolda. Alizon Colaco’s lone goal secured Deao’s win. Elsewhere Carambolim SC defeated Piedade Youth Association 2-0.