Guirdolim go past Dicarpale, reach semis

NT NETWORK

Cansaulim

Guirdolim SC entered the semifinals of CAC’s Three Kings Cup football tournament defeating Dicarpale SC 4-2 via tie-breaker, at TB Cunha Sports Complex grounds on Monday.

The teams played a 1-1 draw during the regulation time.

Dicarpale went into the lead in the 12th minute through Reeve D’Costa. Guirdolim SC however fought back to level the score in the 18th minute through Melwin Carvalho.

The teams dished out a good brand of soccer, keeping the ball low for most part of the play and organising well in the defence as well as the midfield.

Guirdolim SC made their first serious effort in the 7th minute when attacking medio Darren Fernandes sent a scorching shot which was neatly collected by Dicarpale SC keeper Avin Vales.

Few minutes later, Guirdolim SC’s Briven Dias almost scored but his shot hit the post and the ball moved out of play, giving a real scare to the Dicarpale keeper.

Dicarpale SC celebrated the early escapes with a great goal to go into the lead in the 12th minute when striker Reeve D’Costa moved down the right flank and then accelerating with the ball inside the box, let go an angular effort that gave no chance at all to the Guirdolim SC keeper Oswin Rodrigues.

The match then rose to some great heights with the ball moving from one end to the other.

Guirdolim SC however did not give up and made some dangerous looking forays; one of which culminated into a goal thus giving them the parity.

It was their fast moving medio Melwin Carvalho who took two Dicarpale defenders in his stride and then drawing out the keeper shot past him with an angular effort to make the score 1-1.

Both the teams then tried some long rangers before the lemon break, but the goalkeepers at either end proved to be safe pair of hands.

The second session saw both the teams going into defensive mode and as such there were hardly any dashing moves worth mentioning.

In the last few minutes of play both the teams tried some long shots which were wide off the mark.

As the teams were involved in a deadlock, the result was decided via tie-breaker wherein Guirdolim SC proved to be better shooters scoring accurately through Mario Fernandes, Johnson Gomes and Daniel Costa. Dicarpale SC could find the mark only through Mamble Miranda.