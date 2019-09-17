Guirdolim make light work of Ambelim

Dicarpale: Guirdolim SC entered the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Fatima Cup football tournament after hammering Ambelim SC 4-1, at panchayat grounds, Dicarpale on Monday.

Starting the match on a promising note, Guirdolim SC went into the lead in the 11th minute when attacking medio Melwyn Countinho dodged two rival defenders on the top of the box, after receiving a forward through pass and then banged the ball to the far corner of Ambelim SC nets to beat keeper Aliston Pinto.

Guirdolim SC weaved good moves in the middle with Dannie D’Costa, Maclon Carvalho, Mario Fernandes and Darren Fernandes playing their role to perfection in the defence while the midfield completely mesmerised the Ambelim SC team with their clean passes and positional play. Guirdolim SC buttressed their lead in the 50th minute when Brivon Dias sent a scorching shot to surprise the Ambelim keeper as the ball crashed to the far corner of the nets. The match continued with Guirdolim dominating the second half proceedings. They scored their third goal through Levie Noronha in the 61st minute.

Soon thereafter, Vinod Barge scored the fourth goal in favour of Guirdolim in the 62nd minute. Nial Cardozo pulled a goal back for Ambelim in the 65th minute.