Gusty winds blow off 300 tin sheets from refurbished Fatorda stadium

Panaji/Margao: Notwithstanding the up-gradation and refurbishment works of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda recently carried out by two agencies namely M/s M Venkatrao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd and M/s Supercons Engineers & Contractor Pvt Ltd, at the collective cost of Rs 61.50 crore, around 300 tin sheets placed atop this stadium flew away with the gusty winds Sunday morning, thus exposing the gross corruption in the department of sports.

The tin sheets, which flew away from the Eastern side roof of the stadium, were later seen strewn along the road outside the stadium.

No one was fortunately harmed due to this dangerous occurrence. The incident has raised questions over the shoddy work carried out by the contractors, especially when two contractors were separately involved in the work, indicating duplication of work.

As per the written reply provided by Minister for Tourism, Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar to the state legislative assembly, during the ongoing monsoon session of the House, a work order amounting Rs 46.32 crore was issued to M/s M Venkatrao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd for up-gradation and refurbishment works of the stadium, against which a payment of Rs 60.44 crore was made to this company, till June 15, 2019. Incidentally, the estimated cost for these works was Rs 40.02 crore. The reply maintains that the work entrusted to this company has been completed.

The reply also states that another company, M/s Supercons Engineers & Contractor Pvt Ltd has been issued a work order amounting Rs 1.06 crore for repair and renovation work of the same stadium. The stipulated date of commencement of work by this company is June 18, 2019, while stipulated date of completion of work is September 15, 2019.

It is interesting to note here that after M/s M Venkatrao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd completed the works, and was paid for the same, another company – M/s Supercons Engineers & Contractor Pvt Ltd – was roped in to carry out similar works.

“The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m,” disclosed executive engineer of Fatorda stadium Deepak Lotlekar and assistant manager Dinesh Dessai, both of whom were on the site in the morning as well as in the evening. “The tentative estimated loss caused is around Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh,” disclosed Lotlekar.

The Margao fire station personnel later cleared the road. However, with the incessant rains and gusty winds continuing in the state, more tin sheets could fly off causing threat to human lives.

Meanwhile, fire fighting personnel were kept on their toes in the Salcete taluka, as they had to respond to over 25 rain-related incidents on Sunday, majority of them involving cases of trees uprooting, in areas at Margao, Colva, Benaulim, Fatrade, Fatorda and Aquem.