HAL-made helicopter Dhruv takes flight

Bengaluru: Marking a milestone in the country’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing, the next generation, multi-role civil helicopter Dhruv NG, billed as an alternative to imported light twin-engine helicopters, made its maiden flight on Tuesday here.

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu flagged off the HAL-made helicopter and called it a symbol of the country’s capability. The minister also performed aarti and participated in the puja before the flight inaugural ceremony.

Designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to meet the requirements of the civil aviation market, the helicopter boasts of modern features in terms of ride quality as well as safety, according to officials. It includes a world-class civil-certified glass cockpit and a modern avionics suite for superior situational awareness, they said.

Dhruv NG, a sophisticated 5.5-tonne, light twin-engine helicopter engineered to master the diverse and demanding requirements of the Indian terrain is specifically upgraded to meet the rigorous demands of the global civil aviation market, they said.

Addressing a gathering after witnessing the inaugural flight, Naidu said the event marked a “very important milestone in Indian aviation history” and congratulated the entire HAL workforce, from designers and engineers to technicians, for the achievement.

He said HAL had long functioned like a bicycle with one dominant wheel – defence, but was now evolving into a balanced organisation riding on two equal wheels – defence and civil aviation. “This is an especially proud moment for me as the civil aviation minister,” he said, adding that the development reflected India’s growing confidence in indigenous aerospace manufacturing. He emphasised that the Dhruv-NG was not just a machine but a symbol of India’s capability, confidence and commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Naidu recalled inspecting the aircraft at Aero India earlier this year and expressed satisfaction that the long-awaited inaugural flight had been completed within a year.

Before its take-off from HAL here, the minister joined the pilot in the cockpit to gain first hand insight into the helicopter’s advanced systems and features.

He also termed the handing over of the type certificate by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for the indigenous Shakti engine as a “defining moment” for the civil aviation sector.

“With its state-of-the-art avionics and best-in-class powerful engine, the Dhruv NG has emerged as a platform for several domestic operators. I am pleased to note that a contract for the supply of 10 helicopters to Pawan Hans for deployment with ONGC is also under finalisation,” Naidu said.

The government of Karnataka is also showing keen interest, and the Border Security Force has also expressed interest in acquiring these helicopters, he said.

“It is estimated that we will add over 1,000 helicopters in the next 10 to 15 years, enabled by the regional connectivity UDAN scheme, driven by the Prime Minister’s mission to make aviation more inclusive, democratic and impactful,” he said.

Speaking about the helicopter, HAL chairman and managing director D K Sunil said the engine has been built by HAL and has gone through a formal civil certification procedure. “It is now civil-certified,” he said, adding that the certification would enable wider civilian deployment of HAL helicopters.

On the cost of the aircraft, he said, “It will be very competitive because we produced the engine, we produced the aircraft. So obviously, we are going to be very cost competitive.”

“It has got indigenous content of about 65% so a lot of stuff is made within the country. So definitely it will be cheaper. Going forward we see that there is a market easily for about 1,000 helicopters of this type in the country so it is going to be good revenue,” he said.