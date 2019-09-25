Hard-pressed account holders rush to Margao branch

NT NETWORK

Margao

Accountholders of the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank Ltd (PMC Bank) which has come under restrictions of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are worried about their money and savings and rushed to the bank’s branch in Malbhat-Margao on Tuesday.

Hundreds of customers waited in a queue at the Malbhat branch of the PMC Bank after receiving SMS messages early on Tuesday morning informing them of the limits imposed on the bank.

Customers, many of whom were daily wage workers, were disheartened to learn that their saved income running into a few lakhs was not accessible to them.

One of them, while speaking to this daily, said that he was worried about his money. “We work hard every day to earn for our daily living. How are we supposed to survive if such limits are put on us? We will not be able to survive in such a situation. I have Rs 1.5 lakh saved in my account, and in case there is any medical emergency to me or any member of my family, it will be impossible to use my money. I don’t know what to do,” said a daily wage worker who was accompanied by others.

Another customer whose daughter’s marriage is slated next month expressed worry and anxiety with the situation of the bank. “How can we survive with this limit of only Rs 1,000 for six months? How am I supposed to bear the cost of my daughter’s marriage with only Rs 1,000? This is absolutely wrong. Even Modi had given time when he imposed demonetisation, but here the bank informs us at 9 am with a message and without any prior warning,” said Sandra D’Cunha.

Police personnel were brought in to ensure the law and order situation and were seen talking to people requesting them to maintain queues at the counters.