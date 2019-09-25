HC adjourns hearing in beach shack policy plea

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Tuesday adjourned the hearing to next week in the case pertaining to the National Green Tribunal staying the implementation of the state beach shack policy.

The High Court said that it will hear the petition on Monday.

On September 13, the NGT stayed the policy till the state government finalised coastal zone management plan.

When the petition filed by the Shack Owners Welfare Society challenging the NGT order came for hearing before the High Court, the state on Tuesday filed an appeal in which it has been stated that the state will complete framing of the CZMP within time-period.

However, time being the state should be permitted

to give permission for shacks, the appeal said.

The NGT had observed that an application was filed by the state of Goa seeking extension of time for finalising the CZMP under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The NGT had observed on the application that on due consideration, it extends the time upto November 15, 2019 subject to the condition that the beach shack policy may not be operated till finalisation of the CZMP.

It would be open to the state to finalise the CZMP immediately without waiting for time till November 15, 2019, the NGT had said.