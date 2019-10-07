HC Arambol ease past Siolim

Panaji: Holy Cross Sports Club Arambol scored a 4-1 win over Siolim Sodiem Sports & Cultural Association in Goa Football Association Third Division League at Siolim Church ground, on Sunday.

The teams started on equal footings before Arambol punished Siolim for their poor defending as Amit Fernandes made it 1-0.

Once up by a goal, Holy Cross Arambol dictated terms and played more of possessional football with Rane and Stepelton commanding in the centre.

Soon George Vaz doubled the account before Sadashin Mandrekar reduced the deficit for Siolim team.

Crossing over, Siolim tried their best to find the equaliser as their coach introduced Rajesh in place of Prestonio but Arambol further inflated their account in the 53rd minute through Amit Rane.

Finally Stepelton Fernandes scored the fourth goal of the team in the 90+1st minute.

At Poriat ground, Bastora United registered a 2-1 win over Sangolda Lightening. The winners led 1-0 at the break as Denzil Sequeira scored the first for winners just before the breather in the 45+1st minute.

T Tiggar doubled the lead in the 73rd minute. Sangolda Lightening pulled a goal back in the 85th minute through Lenin Gama but their effort to find the equaliser went in vain as the strong rival defence eluded them.

In another match at Tilamola ground, Fr Agnelo Youth Sports Club humbled Macasana Welfare Club with a 5-0 win.

The winning side, which led 1-0 at break, had five different scorers. Sweathen Fernandes opened the scoring before Macasana put up a strong fight in the first session to hold on to the 1-0 scoreline.

However, in the second session, Fr Agenlo YSC took control of the game and scored at regular intervals netting four more goals.

Joel Furtado, Sladen Fernandes, Ashwan Fernandes and Gladson D’Costa were the other scorers to get on the score sheet.

Meanwhile at Cavelossim ground, United Club of Orlim’s scored a solitary goal win over St Cruz Society of Poitomado. Aleward M scored the lone goal of the game in the 65th minute.

At Mandopa ground, Navelim, St Sebastian Youth Club Fatorda scored a narrow 2-1 win over Navelim Sporting Club. The winners led 1-0 at the break as Franjoy Fernandes scored in the 45th minute.

Velino Barreto netted the second for the team at the hour mark. Navelim Sporting Club managed to score through Joe Dias in the 67th

minute.

In the match at Dando ground, United Sports Club Seraulim showed no mercy towards Dando Boys Club Benaulim as they thrashed them 7-0 in a one-sided affair.

Shelton Araujo once again was the key man for Seraulim as the striker scored four goals. Floskio Fernandes, Sydney Sequeira and Adrich Araujo were the other goal scorers for the winners.

At Chapora ground, Holiday SC scored two late goals through Paresh and Saish V to down Saligao United 2-0. Both goals were scored in the second session.