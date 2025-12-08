HC calls for detailed recommendations amid rising dust plaints over Porvorim flyover work

Panaji : In the matter concerning the Porvorim flyover construction, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday directed petitioner Moses Pinto to file his consolidated para-wise recommendations with proper numbering in the Registry within one week, with liberty to include additional recommendations in view of the prevailing dust pollution.

The petitioner raised serious concerns about dust levels along the construction stretch, with Pinto stating that visibility has sharply reduced, posing a potential risk of accidents.

Taking note of the issue, the court asked him to submit a comprehensive and consolidated report.

The court said the party in person had relied on his report dated November 3.

“We find that this report is prepared with a lot of effort and care. However, the recommendations are scattered in different contexts,” the court said.

It therefore directed him to consolidate the recommendations and serve copies on the additional government advocate and other respondents, who must file their response within two weeks, stating the action taken.

In the report, the petitioner submitted that the site lacked barricading, warning signage, traffic marshals, and safe separation between moving traffic and the exposed construction zone, with loose barricades placed on the active carriageway.

He also submitted photographs showing heavy peak-hour traffic moving beside unfinished and unprotected pillars, exposed pier caps, and construction equipment.

Metal barricades were seen dumped close to moving vehicles without signalling devices, lighting, reflectors, or advance warning boards.

The petitioner further said there were no illuminated barricades and that the only light came from private vehicles and overhead work lights pointed downwards.

Pedestrians and two-wheelers travelled close to the barricades with no safe corridor visible, while suspended precast segments and cranes were positioned overhead without clear hazard-zone demarcation.