HC denies Correa foundation’s interim plea for assessing stability of KA building

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa, on Monday, denied interim plea of Charles Correa Foundation for assessing stability of Kala Academy (KA)’s building.

The Court stated that let state government file stability audit report and after going through that report, if it feels any requirement, then Charles Correa Foundation can be allowed to do the study.

During the hearing, the intervener Charles Correa Foundation pleaded to allow them to do their own study about stability of Kala Academy’s building, however, the state government opposed it.

The Court has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about state government’s plan to demolish the open air auditorium of the Kala Academy and to renovate the structure.

The Court has fixed the next hearing on September 30.

It may be noted that the Kala Academy complex had undergone major repairs during the inaugural International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, way back in 2004; the form of the Black Box at the complex was altered. However, its facade and the appearance were maintained as per the vision of Correa.