HC directs govt to appoint Mulgao petitioner as PSI

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the state government to appoint petitioner Dinesh Mukhiya of Mulgao-Bicholim as police sub-inspector, who was put on waiting list in last recruitment.

The state government in 2016 had advertised 34 posts for police sub-inspectors, but finally appointed only 21 PSIs out of 34. Out of 13 eligible on waiting list, some had approached the High Court and the High Court had directed the appointment of all those petitioners as PSIs. Now apart from those, another candidate on waiting list, Dinesh had approached the High Court.

The High Court observed, “The counsel for the parties have agreed that the issue raised in this petition stands covered by the decision of this court dated August 21, 2019 in a writ petition number 222 of 2019 and connected matters. Accordingly, applying the reasoning in the said judgment and order, we direct the respondents to issue appointment order to the petitioner to the post of police sub-inspector in pursuance of the advertisement number 1/2016 within two months, no doubt if the petitioner is otherwise found to be fit and suitable for such appointment. We make it clear that there is no question of any appointment with retrospective effect and no such claim is even made by the petitioner in this regard. Accordingly, the appointment is subject to the petitioner being found to be otherwise fit and suitable, will have to be effective, latest from November 1, 2019.”