HC directs officials to dispose of Candolim VP applications

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the concerned officials of the state government to dispose of applications made by village panchayat of Candolim for sanctions in order to implement the obligations under Section 4 of the RTI Act as expeditiously as possible and in any case within four weeks from receipt thereof.

The petition filed by Roshan Mathias from Candolim in public interest sought writ of mandamus to the village panchayat of Candolim to comply with the obligations under Section 4 of the Right To Information Act, 2005.

Under Section 4 of the Right To Information Act (RTI Act), one of the obligations reads that every public authority shall maintain all its records duly catalogued and indexed in a manner and the form which facilitates the right to information under this Act and ensure that all records that are appropriate to be computerised are, within a reasonable time and subject to availability of resources, computerised and connected through a network all over the country on different systems so that access to such records is facilitated.

The High Court observed that in compliance with the provisions of Section 4 of the RTI Act, the village panchayat of Candolim should be alive to the provisions of Section 4(4) of the RTI Act which provides that all material shall be disseminated taking into consideration the cost effectiveness, local language and the most effective method of communication in that local area and the information should be easily accessible, to the extent possible in electronic format with the central public information officer, as the case may be, available free or at such cost of the medium or the print cost price as may be prescribed.

The High Court has also observed that the explanation of Section 4 of the RTI Act provides that for the purposes of sub-sections (3) and (4), “disseminated” means making known or communicated the information to the public authority through notice boards, newspapers, public announcements, media broadcasts, the internet or any other means, including inspection of offices of any public authority. The respondent number 1-panchayat, in the present case shall have due regard to the provisions of sub-sections (3) and (4) of Section 4 of the RTI Act as also the explanation to Section 4 of the RTI Act.