HC directs Valpoi JNV to upgrade premises

Valpoi

Taking cognisance of a petition filed by PTA of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Valpoi, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the Navodaya Vidyalaya committee to attend to road repair work and electrification of the building on priority.

The JNV committee is unable to carry out work for the last many years as the premises is based on a disputed property.

It may be recalled that one Subodh Desai along with the PTA had filed a case before the High Court in 2006 drawing its attention to the dilapidated condition of the JNV premises which poses hardships to the occupants.

The High Court has directed the JNV committee to address the two issues in view of the case filed by parents of the JNV students.

The petitioners have drawn the attention of the court to the poor condition of the road and the frequent power outages causing severe hardships to children and school staff.

Responding to this case, the High Court directed the JNV committee to undertake repair work and electrification on priority. It is also learnt that the JNV committee will prepare a proposal for road repair and electrification along with sewage management problems to authorities for necessary action.

Meanwhile, parents have urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to intervene in the matter and resolve the land dispute.