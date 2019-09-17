HC dismisses appeal challenging conviction in culpable homicide case

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa has dismissed the criminal appeal filed by Rupesh Salgaonkar, challenging the judgment of conviction under Section 304 Part I IPC and the criminal appeal filed by the state seeking his conviction under Section 302 IPC along with the other accused.

It was the case of the prosecution that sometime on January 20, 2013 in Siolim all the accused persons No 1 to 14 hatched a criminal conspiracy acting in furtherance of their common object, formed an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons like hammer etc and assaulted the complainant Nilesh Pomburpekar and his friends with kicks and fist blows thereby causing injuries to them, abused them with filthy words over the issue of the erection of a shed at Dando and furthermore the accused no 1 Rupesh assaulted Arun Toraskar with a hammer on his head causing him serious injuries resulting in his death thereby committing the offence of murder punishable under Section 302 IPC.

The Additional Sessions Judge on the basis of the material on record came to a clear finding that the prosecution had failed to establish the aspect of criminal conspiracy, that all the accused except one had acted in furtherance of their common object and as such gave them the benefit of doubt and acquitted the accused Nos 2 to 14 of the charges levelled against them.

The Additional Sessions Judge, however, took a view that the prosecution had established its case against the accused No1 beyond all reasonable doubt though for the offence under Section 304 Part I IPC and convicted him accordingly sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a term of 10 years and to pay a fine of Rs10,000, and in default simple imprisonment of six months.