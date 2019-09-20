HC dismisses plea seeking revocation of permissions granted to hotel

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa while dismissing a petition pleading to revoke permissions granted to a hotel allegedly within 500 meters from Morjim turtle nesting site has directed the GCZMA and State Government to prepare Coastal Zone Management Plan for protecting the turtle nesting ground in compliance with the notification dated January 18, 2019 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change issued under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 in respect of the Mandrem and Morjim beaches within three months.

The High Court has also directed to consider various restrictions already imposed in the notification published in the Official Gazette dated January 27, 2017 regarding “Tourism policy for erection of temporary seasonal structures, beach shacks/huts and others 2016-19” and conditions prescribed in the provisional management plan already prepared for conservation and protection of turtle nesting sites at Galgibag village beach area in Canacona taluka while preparing the Coastal Zone Management Plan.

The High Court has also directed the state government and GCZMA to consider deployment of additional forest guards or adequate and suitable number of staff for patrolling the full stretches of Mandrem and Morjim beaches.

The petitioners, an NGO and another had also prayed for writ of mandamus commanding the State of Goa and Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) to take steps to demolish the construction of the project and to restore the beach to its original condition.

It was the case of the petitioners that as per Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, all turtle nesting beaches are designated as CRZ-I. The notification also requires that management plans shall be prepared for those four designated turtle nesting beaches. South Goa also has two designated turtle nesting beaches at Galgibag and Agonda. Morjim beach is one of the two designated turtle nesting beaches in North Goa, the other being Mandrem beach, which is adjacent to Morjim.