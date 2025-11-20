HC gives state 3 weeks to submit Shirgao mining plans

NT Reporter

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Wednesday directed the state government to submit mining plans for three mining blocks in Shirgao, along with detailed affidavits, within three weeks in connection with PILs filed by Goa Foundation challenging the government’s decision-making process.

The Court granted the petitioner NGO additional time to file a rejoinder and adjourned the matter to January 15, 2026. Several mining-related petitions have been clubbed together.

The petitioner argued that mining cannot be carried out near residential areas, hospitals and temples.

Advocate General Devidas Pangam said mining is the backbone of Goa’s economy and must start urgently. He said many people have become jobless due to the mining halt and questioned the decision to approach the Court after the bidding process was completed.

The petitions seek enforcement of Supreme Court directions and statutory provisions under the MMDR Act 1957, the Goa Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules 2013, and the Goa Mineral Policy 2013.

They also stress that Goa’s mineral resources are collectively owned by its citizens and must be managed under the Public Trust Doctrine. The petition highlights past mismanagement and exploitation of Goa’s mineral wealth, alleging that private players exercised undue influence over regulators, causing large losses to the public exchequer and serious environmental damage.