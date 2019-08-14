HC issues notices on Sonsoddo PIL

A division bench of the Bombay High Court at Goa on Wednesday issued notices to the Margao Municipal Council, Fomento Green, Goa Waste Management Corporation and others on a PIL on the removal of the Sonsodo municipal waste dump.

When Ms Anamika Gode, counsel for the Goa Foundation, brought to the notice of the Court that despite the Pollution Control Board’s directions, the MMC was still continuing to dump unsegregated waste on the existing dump, the Court ordered the matter be placed on Board following Wednesday. Petitioners are Citizens for Sonsodo and the Goa Foundation. This PIL WP seeks permanent removal of the Sonsodo garbage waste dump.