HC tells special court to decide Harmalkar’s bail within 3 weeks

NT Reporter

Panaji

In the bail plea filed by accused in the multi-crore land fraud, Rohan Harmalkar, the High Court of Bombay at Goa on Wednesday directed the Special Court at Panaji to decide the bail application on its own merits within three weeks of receiving it, after giving an opportunity to the Special Public Prosecutor.

The Special Public Prosecutor informed the Court that a chargesheet had been filed on July 31. Owing to this change in circumstance, counsel for the applicant sought to withdraw the application with liberty to file afresh before the Special Court.

The High Court granted the applicant to file a bail application before the special court at Panaji. The application was disposed of

as withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has filed

a prosecution complaint before the Special PMLA

Court against Harmalkar and others in connection with

a land scam, following

multiple FIRs alleging cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The ED complaint—equivalent to a chargesheet under the PMLA—details alleged irregularities involving illegal land transfers and forged documentation.

The scam reportedly involves manipulation of land records and fraudulent sales of valuable land parcels, causing losses to genuine landowners and raising serious concerns over real-estate dealings in the area.