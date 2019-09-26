Health dept braces up to curb vector-borne diseases in Margao

Margao: Directorate of Health Services (DHS) in a joint meeting with Urban Health Centre (UHC), Hospicio Hospital, Margao Municipal Council (MMC) and residents of Margao has assured that measures including fogging and chemical spraying would be undertaken as part of a detailed ward-wise action plan to control the spread of vector-borne disease like dengue that has seen a rise of late.

During discussions, it was also decided to forward a proposal to the health department to ask for the 100-bedded ESI Hospital to be lent out to Hospicio to deal with its space constraints.

DHS director Dr Jose D’Sa, while interacting with the residents and councillors, said an action plan would be prepared.

“We assure that with the available infrastructure, we will with the help of the municipality and councillors map out all the wards with the hotspots to undertake fogging and anti-larval chemical spraying in a systematic way. Additionally the UHC will issue notices to owners of premises where water has stagnated and also inform the municipality to take action. We will devise a plan to divide the wards and take up works on particular days,” he said.

Margao resident Sanjeev Raiturkar along with councillor Ketan Kurtarkar raised several issues including the lack of staff to undertake the fogging and spraying.

“There is a severe staff shortage faced due to which all the wards in Margao and Fatorda cannot be covered by the health centre. Ten people cannot do the work for the entire area of Margao and Fatorda,” said Raiturkar, who was assured that a letter would be sent to the Collector and the health department to seek additional staff.

Residents also raised the issue of recent rise in dengue cases, including in the area of Madel where the basement of a building society was found filled with water; the UHC was urged to take swift steps to control the spread.

In response, UHC health officer Dr Anju Karangate said that several steps have already been taken, adding involvement of society in preventing water stagnation was required.

“There are many areas affected by water stagnation that have been identified and in these areas, we have introduced fish that target the larvae and stagnant water is pumped out. In addition we require that people in the area also ensure water stagnation does not occur. Once we receive complaints, we take immediate action,” said Karangate.

Residents also questioned the preparedness of Margao’s Hospicio Hospital in the event of a crisis. While the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Ira Almeida admitted that the hospital was facing space constraint, there was a plan in case of a crisis.

“We will see if patient really require to be admitted and make necessary arrangements. We will never send a patient back. There are times when the hospital is full to capacity and we have to accommodate some patients on the floor but at the moment there is no such constraint. There is also a disaster management plan in place for minor crisis. So, when it exceeds the capacity there is a plan that will involve transferring some patients to periphery health centres,” said Dr Almeida while informing that the hospital had received around 50 suspected cases of dengue.

She also informed that there was a worldwide shortage of anti-rabies vaccines and that in addition to the limited amount they receive from the government, the department also had the power to buy additional stock from any private pharmacy as and when required.

The medical superintendent also informed that a proposal had been sent to the government to use beds at the 100-bedded ESI Hospital.

She also informed that a separate ward at the TB hospital was available in case of a crisis.