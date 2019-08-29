Health dept sounds alert on swine flu

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Warning of outbreak of the H1N1 flu – also known as ‘swine flu’ – in the state due to changing climatic conditions, the directorate of health services has cautioned the citizens against the deadly virus.

A total of 104 samples lifted from January 2019 to August 25, 2019 have been tested positive for swine flu, and three people have lost their lives to the disease during the period.

The latest victim is a 50-year-old woman from Curti, Ponda.

Last year had seen 55 swine flu cases, and four people had succumbed to the deadly disease.

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses that infect the respiratory tract of pigs. The virus can be transmitted to humans. The affected person has barking cough, loss of appetite, nasal secretions, and listless behaviour.

“A year has two seasons of swine flu – one from January to March and second from July to September. The maximum cases are reported during these periods. Swine flu catch up with humans mainly due to significant changes in temperatures,” state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar explained.

The number of swine flu cases reported in the second season of this year has been less as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, he said.

“In 2018, we had recorded only one case in March. The other 54 cases had been reported from September onwards. This year the majority of cases have been witnessed in the first season particularly in March where 33 cases were reported,” he said.

Appealing to the people to take preventive measures against the swine flu, Dr Betodkar advised them against travelling to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka as these states have witnessed the highest number of swine flu cases this year.

The DHS has introduced influenza vaccine for medical staff treating the persons diagnosed with swine flu so that they would not

contradict the virus while treating and taking care of the patients.

In a press release issued by the DHS, the people have been advised to take precautions to prevent contracting or spreading Influenza.

The precautions include covering one’s mouth and nose with a handkerchief or a tissue while coughing or sneezing, washing hands frequently using soap and water before and after touching nose, eyes or mouth.

The DHS has said that affected persons should avoid visiting crowded places and stay more than an arm’s length (two metres) from the people affected by flu-like symptoms.

The people have been advised to get at least eight hours of sleep, minimise stress, stay physically active by regular exercises and drink plenty of water along with intake of nutritious food including vegetables and fruits.

Similarly, the people should avoid spitting in public and should eschew self-medication.

Clinical symptoms of the swine flu are fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea.

High-risk groups include children younger than five years old and adults of 65 years of age and older having respiratory conditions (including asthma), heart ailments (except hypertension), kidney and liver diseases and uncontrolled diabetes mellitus.

Pregnant women can also develop complications if they are affected by the H1N1 virus.

The DHS has asked the citizens that if they have symptoms of swine flu then they should immediately report to the nearest health centre or physician.

Treatment for influenza is available at all centres under the DHS and at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim.

Testing for H1N1 is done only for suspected cases and facility for collecting samples is available at both sub-district hospitals, district hospitals and at the GMC.