Healthy eyes with Ayurved

Sujal Torgal Patil

A couple of days back a young woman in her twenties visited the clinic with swollen and watery eyes and photophobia (painful sensitivity to light). After a brief talk it was revealed that she was allergic to the eyeliner she wore to the office every day. Since the eyeliner was branded, nobody thought it could possibly become the root cause of her agony, and obviously, there was a marked improvement in her symptoms once the root cause was removed. This fact could be overwhelming, especially for women who load their eyes with chemicals every day. Conclusively, we are usually ignorant about the health of our eyes, which are very sensitive and therefore need utmost care.

Minor eye issues are usually ignored until they become difficult to cure. Prodromal or early signs and symptoms of eye disorders like burning of the eyes, watering or heaviness in the eyes, any kind of pain or gritting sensation, twitching or any disparity in vision should not be ignored if the occurrence is frequent. And most of them are borne out of the improper lifestyle and faulty diet as explained in the last article. So in the line of management, lifestyle and diet intervention along with certain precautionary guidelines and exercise modules, including yogic techniques, go a long way in improving the general health of the eyes.

Let us understand how our daily regimen should be to maintain our eyes.

Be aware: We should be consciously aware of our bodies (eyes in this context) and vigilant about the gross or subtle changes happening. This way we will be alerted about any disorder much in advance and management will be easier.

Diet

• Eat old rice and wheat, vegetables like ridge gourd, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, brinjal, green leafy ones like punarnava bhaji (red hogweed), bathua (goosefoot), tender radish, moringa leaves, asafoetida, garlic; fruits such as pomegranate, gooseberries, banana, mango, grapes specially black raisins, almonds and sesame seeds are beneficial for eyes.

•Pulses: Moong, masoor, matki (moth bean).

•Milk products: Cow’s milk, ghee and homemade butter. Use ghee for tempering and frying.

• Meat: Rooster meat is good for eyes.

• Avoid: Excessive salty or sour foods and excessive green leafy vegetables (except those mentioned above) aren’t good for eyes according to Ayurveda. Tobacco and betel leaves should be avoided.

• In the case of any inflammatory or infectious condition like conjunctivitis, it is important to completely avoid meat and eggs, oil or other grease, excessively salty and sour food, dairy, nuts, raw food and junk or processed or outside food until the inflammation subsides. Eat home-cooked, mild food. Drink boiled water only.

Sleep: Early to rise and early to bed is very important for healthy eyes. One should avoid sleeping during the day or skipping sleep at night. Doing so creates an imbalance in the doshas and therefore results in various eye imbalances. Before sleeping, remove any makeup remnants from your face, especially from the eyes.

Optimum usage of gadgets: Due to continuous exposure to heat (in the form of gadgets) our eyes easily become fatigued. It is a good practice to occasionally splash clean, cold water on the eyes. After brushing in the morning one should fill the oral cavity with water and splash some water over the eyes and empty the mouth later.

As explained in the earlier articles, abhyanga or full body oil application is ideal in the morning before bathing in order to mitigate the vata dosha and reduce fatigue too. It is also said to enhance vision. Much emphasis has been given to foot massage with a warm oil or ghee before going to sleep. This calm the nervous system, helps in better sleep and improves vision too (This should be avoided during inflammations and fevers).

Eye care is utmost important while bathing. Head bath should be lukewarm or cold water as according to your body type, but not hot water which can harm the eyes. Also, cosmetics like shampoos and conditioners should be used carefully and should be rinsed off immediately in case they enter the eyes.

One should always protect the eyes, especially when outdoors. Small particles, dust, dirty water, flies along with other minute pathogens can cause various infections, particularly when in the rains. Therefore, cover your eyes when outdoors. Also cover your head, especially in harsh sunlight. Avoid using synthetic footwear, wooden or leather is preferable.

Avoid using heavy cosmetics, especially waterproof eyeliners or kajal as they are difficult to remove. Sleeping with makeup on may lead to fine abrasions on the sensitive eye tissues. Medications like eye drops without prescription should also be avoided. Also be careful with eye lenses and other solutions.

In the next article we will discuss some easy eye exercises that help improve vision and learn about medicated eye collyrium (kajal) which can be made at home.

To be continued…

(Writer is chief medical officer at Traya Natural Health Centre and can be reached at wellnesstraya@gmail.com)