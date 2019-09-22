Hear them Roar!

NT BUZZ

Off-Road Trail Club 4×4 ended the season of 2019 with a fun trail that all the offroaders will remember. The event commenced with the felicitation of the Goa participants at the Rain Forest Challenge India 2019 ie Ibrahim Firaz, Earl Braganza, Gaurav Dukle, and Dattaraj Raut Dessai and their co-drivers, Pratik Prabhudesai, Yogesh Nadkarni, and Ricky Naik. This was followed by a 4×4 vehicle trail to a private property in Sanguem, across the lush green and slush mud. The chief guest for the felicitation and flag off was BJP spokesperson and former Sanguem MLA Subhash

Phaldesai