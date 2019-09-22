Hear them Roar!

NT BUZZ
Off-Road
Trail Club 4×4 ended the season of 2019 with a fun trail that all the
offroaders will remember. The event
commenced with the felicitation of the Goa participants at the Rain Forest
Challenge India 2019 ie Ibrahim Firaz, Earl Braganza, Gaurav Dukle, and
Dattaraj Raut Dessai and their co-drivers, Pratik Prabhudesai, Yogesh Nadkarni,
and Ricky Naik. This was followed by a 4×4 vehicle trail to a private property
in Sanguem, across the lush green and slush mud. The chief guest for the
felicitation and flag off was BJP spokesperson and former Sanguem MLA Subhash
Phaldesai