Heavy rain alert withdrawn

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a change in the alert from Orange to Yellow with less possibility of adverse weather conditions for the next 48 hours till Saturday.

Earlier, it had sounded an orange alert for Thursday and Friday which was on Thursday downgraded to yellow alert following less intensity of rainfall.

According to IMD, the forecast was changed as the circulation over west central Bay of Bengal did not intensify as expected. Hence, the rain intensity remains lower.

The weather department had forecast very heavy spells of rain at most places on Thursday and Friday. It however changed the alert to yellow on Thursday with a forecast of heavy rainfall at few places till Saturday.

On Thursday, the rain activity was normal with light to moderate rainfall all over the state. The maximum rainfall of 30 mm was recorded at Sankhali with Pernem, Ela (Old Goa), Dabolim and Mormugao recording 10 mm rain each.