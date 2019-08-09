Heavy rain batters North Goa

Panaji: Admitting that the state has been badly hit by incessant rains, and the loss to property as well as agriculture would be compensated through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday told the state legislative assembly that the government will prepare a survey report as regards the flood situation in the state, which will include drone images of the flooded areas, and forward it to the Centre within the next 4 to 5 days, demanding a rehabilitation package for Goa.

The Chief Minister said that a person from Karanzol, Sattari, has been reportedly washed away by flood waters in the Jamboti village near Belagavi, and the Karnataka government has been informed about the same.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the excess 25 per cent rainfall has resulted in floods all over the state and many families have been shifted from their houses in the flood-hit areas of Bardez, Bicholim and Pernem talukas. He informed that almost 100 families from the Thivim village and all 25 families residing in Ranyache Juem have been shifted to safer places.

It was also informed that Ibrampur and Bailapur villages in Pernem taluka are presently flooded with the overflowing water of Chapora river.

Sawant, appealing to the people as regards not taking up misadventure of driving vehicles in the flooded places, said that at least 20 to 25 vehicles have been submerged in the Sal village, which is flooded following opening of all four gates of the Tillari dam.

The Chief Minister admitted that there is severe dearth of edibles like vegetables and milk, which are imported from the neighbouring states. “The Anmod Ghat and Chorla Ghat are facing landslides, while the bridge at the Amboli Ghat has become weak,” he informed, urging people to bear with the situation, with the situation expected to come under control within three days.

Sawant also said that people should stop spreading rumours, especially on social media, with the police instructed to crack down on such rumour-mongers. “A false message as regards holiday being declared to schools on August 8 had become viral,” he observed, informing that the government will not declare any more rain-related holiday to schools, but the headmasters have been permitted to declare holiday, if they feel that the students are facing problems due to rain, in commuting to the schools.

The Chief Minister further informed that the departments of water resources, public works, power, health and fire services have been pressed into service. He appealed to the private companies to help people in their areas under the corporate social responsibility.

The state legislative assembly was informed that the level of the flood water in various parts of Goa is expected to remain as it is until Friday noon, and will start receding in the evening. The House was further told that the rescue teams are functioning day and night to help those affected by the floods.

Senior Congress MLA Pratapsing Rane suggested that the government should take flood preventing measures in the flood-prone areas, just as done in Sankhali village.