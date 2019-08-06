Heavy rains to lash state for another 5 days

Panaji: Heavy rains lashed the state for 24 hours starting Sunday night throwing normal life out of gear. The state recorded four times more than normal rain in nine hours from 8.30 am on Monday causing water-logging in many low-lying areas.

From 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the state recorded 118 mm rainfall, which was the highest recorded rainfall for the current month.

According to the weather department, 30 mm was the average rain received on August 5 which was almost 400 per cent above normal and led to the surplus rising to 11 per cent.

Old Goa recorded the highest rainfall in the state on Monday with 149.7 mm. Sankhali town witnessed 148.6 mm rainfall, the hilly region of Valpoi received 136.4 mm while the capital city received over 127 mm rainfall.

However, the IMD has extended the orange alert for next five days warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places.

“Due to a monsoonal weather system called offshore trough, the monsoon wind speed has enhanced over Goa and off the coast at 45-55 kmph gusting to 60kmph. Hence rain is most likely to affect most places over the region,” the IMD said. Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, this was the fourth time the state received more than 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours. Last month on July 11, 12 and 24, the state received between 106-110 mm rain. On June 29, the state received its highest 24-hour rainfall and received two and half times more than normal rains.