Heavy rains to lash state today, tomorrow

Panaji: With just few weeks left for the monsoon to withdraw, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 20 in the state.

In its weather forecast on Wednesday, the weather department has issued ‘orange alert’ with forecast of intermittent ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall till Friday. It has also directed authorities to be prepared for situation arising out of damage to vulnerable structures and flooding of roads and low-lying areas.

According to the IMD, few places could receive rainfall greater than 204.4 mm and between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm on Thursday and Friday, which would gradually begin to recede from Saturday onwards.

“The southwest monsoon has picked up pace in its final leg and for the next two to three days, active monsoon conditions will prevail over the state. A low pressure system is likely to develop over coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Konkan and south Gujarat coast by September 20, and also the cyclonic circulation at 7.6 km above means sea level over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka-Goa coasts persists, so heavy rains are expected over Konkan-Goa belt,” the IMD official said.

The department has advised fishermen not to venture into sea between September 20 and 22 due to strong winds with speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr, likely to prevail along and off North Maharashtra coast.

This monsoon, so far, Goa has received a good 35 per cent surplus rainfall. Goa has become the wettest place across the country and has broken the all-time record for the highest maximum rainfall of 3818.7 mm till September 18 as compared to other states.

According to the IMD, the state in the last seven days has received 73 mm rainfall as against the normal of 61 mm with a 20 per cent surplus following a lull that ended during the previous week of September. However, the figure is likely to spike as heavy rainfalls will remain active for next 48 hours.