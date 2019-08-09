Heavy showers may continue till Sunday, Veg prices keep going up

There was a little respite on Friday morning as incessant rains stopped for a while and Goans enjoyed bright sunlight. But MET department has said that rains would continue for the next 2 days.

That too heavy showers with gusty winds in some places. Meanwhile, Goa continues suffering due to no supply of vegetables and milk. Reason: 1. All three ghats adjoining Karnataka and Maharashtra still blocked. 2. Neighbouring states also badly hit due to heavy rains. Prices of vegetables have thus gone still up.

Goa365 met the Panaji market vendors and enquired about the present scenario of the vegetables and fruit availability in the market. Mapusa main Friday market was also affected due to heavy rains. The market was seen empty, the number of vendors and visitor has decreased.

