Helmetless riders top 1.8 lakh traffic offences from Jan to Oct

Across 62 categories, fines cross Rs 13 crore as violations average 600 per day

Panaji: On an average, nearly 600 traffic violations were reported per day in the state over the last 10 months.

As per traffic violation statistics, from January to October, Goa Police booked 1,80,412 traffic violations, generating over Rs 13.17 crore in fines. Of the 62 different categories of traffic violations, most were helmet-less riders, for which 41,404 challans were issued.

Apart from helmet rule violations, parking violations included no parking – 11,119, dangerous parking – 26,282, and unauthorised parking – 7,492.

Police said that special drives are also conducted with focus on over-speeding, vehicles fitted with modified silencers, drunken driving/riding, and using mobile phones while riding/driving.

A senior police officer said that every road has a speed limit depending on various factors and motorists adhere to the limit.

Police said that over-speeding is one of the main causes of road accidents which have claimed lives of several motorists as well as other road users. Police said that during a special drive against noise pollution, several motorcycles fitted with modified silencers were attached.

Referring to the road accident statistics, police said that in the last 10 months 215 persons have died, a drop of over 10 percent compared to the corresponding period last year. In 2024, from January to October, 241 persons were killed in road accidents.

Referring to corrective measures undertaken for public safety, a senior police officer said that awareness programmes on road accidents and citizen safety are held at schools and colleges and also at other public places. Police personnel are deployed at strategic points and at accident-prone areas for monitoring, checking, and regulating smooth flow of traffic, said police officials.

A senior police officer said that the authorities had conducted inspections regarding traffic accidents across the state and identified the 30 black spots and 13 accident-prone zones for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the same was forwarded to the Public Works Department (PWD) for rectification.

Two of the accident-prone zones in the city are from the KTC bus stand, Panaji (500 metres) – starting from KTC bus stand to the old sessions court building, Panaji, and the second zone at Campal Panaji (500 metres) from Bal Ganesh, Campal to Directorate of Health Services.