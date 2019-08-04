Helpline opens today for stranded tourists

NT NETWORK

Margao/ Panaji

Toughening his stance on the ongoing strike by cabbies against the GoaMiles app-based taxi service, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that a helpline will be launched on Sunday to help out the stranded tourists.

Addressing a gathering at the Mahila and Nutan English High School, Margao, Sawant said, …Today taxi owners have created trouble because of which tourists are backing out of their visit to the state. I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that there are additional taxis under GoaMiles… additional KTC buses have already been deployed to cater to tourists. Tomorrow a helpline will be launched, in addition to the 100 helpline, to help out the stranded tourists.”

The Chief Minister held an emergency meeting of the stakeholders in the tourism and transport sector to discuss the taxi issue.

After the meeting, Sawant said that there is no question of scrapping the Goa Miles app service.

“ESMA is in place,” he added, further warning that the tourist taxi drivers will be arrested if they indulge in violence.

Minister for Transport Mauvin Godinho, who attended the meeting, said that those tourist taxi drivers who misguide people will have to face cancellation of their taxi licences.

“They would be issued notices and based on the law and order problem created by them, we will be cancelling their taxi permits,” he noted.

The Chief Minister said the government has given directions to police officials to arrest tourist taxi operators if they create law and order situation in Goa.

Sawant said that GoaMiles vehicles would be provided with police security.

He stated that around 100 Kadamba





buses plying on hourly basis will be pressed into service from Sunday along coastal belts and other tourist circuits as also to the airport and railway stations.

It was also informed that district control rooms have been set up under the supervision of district collectorates to facilitate tourists.

Earlier, Sawant said the state is equipped to handle matters concerning the tourism industry in the wake of the tourist taxi strike, which entered the second day on Saturday.

The tourist taxi operators in the state have kept their vehicles off the road since Friday, demanding that the government should scrap ‘GoaMiles’ app.

“Our administration is equipped to handle matters concerning the tourism industry. I want to assure the tourists visiting Goa that there are adequate intra-state transport arrangements,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Saturday.

“Tourists, domestic as well as international, are most welcome to Goa!” the Chief Minister said in his Twitter message.

Congress legislator Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao, who attended the meeting toned down their stand in support of tourist taxi operators.

Reginaldo left the meeting without speaking to the media, while Alemao said the Chief Minister has given several options to the tourist taxi operators.

“One of the options is to go for a separate app; and I think they should accept it,” he observed.

Alemao further said that now it is up to the tourist taxi operators to decide whether to accept the options given to them or not.

“I cannot say anything more; the Chief Minister has held his patience with them and has also given them options,” he said.