Hemant Kumar is new SAG ED; Prabhudesai to be appointed DSYA Director

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Hemant Kumar (IAS) has been appointed as Executive Director (ED) of Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) in place of VM Prabhudesai in a bureaucratic shuffle on Thursday. Hemant Kumar who was Collector of Diu reported to the Goa government on Thursday.

“Prabhudesai is going to be appointed Director of Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA),” a source in the Chief Minister’s Office told The Navhind Times whilst requesting anonymity.

Prabhudesai held the post of Director of DSYA and Executive Director of SAG until December 4 when he was divested powers of DSYA and IAS officer Anjali Sherawat was given charge. Anjali was transferred out of Goa a fortnight back.

Prabhudesai was given charge of SAG so as to concentrate on Goa’s preparation for the 36th National Games. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has been trying to leverage some financial benefits from Goa for asking postponements of the Games on a few occasions and had in a letter to Prabhudesai accused the Goa officers of double speak.

The Goa government had in its last letter to IOA asked a minimum of six months’ lead time before zeroing in on a date to host the National Games and sports secretary Ashok Kumar, the SAG executive director and chief engineer of SAG are to meet the IOA president, secretary and treasurer on August 31 in New Delhi to discuss the modalities of Goa hosting the 36th National Games.

The IOA insists that Goa should make a financial contribution to the IOA coffers as a deterrent for future States not to postpone the Games whilst the Goa government thinks otherwise. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Sports Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Ajgaonkar have told the Legislative Assembly that Goa will not be paying IOA “anything”.

“If Goa does not pay, then the National Games will be shifted to another state,” Goa’s representative to the IOA Executive Council, Gurudutt Bhakta is on record, in saying.

The meeting with the Goa government and IOA officials on Saturday is seen as an opportunity for both to focus on the sporting aspect of the National Games instead of administrative upmanship.

Hemant Kumar is the AGMUT (2013) batch IAS officer who was last posted in Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli on August 19 as collector of Diu.

Ashok Kumar who is secretary to Chief Minister and also secretary of Sports and Tourism has not been touched in the bureaucratic shuffle on Thursday.