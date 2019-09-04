High prices dampen cracker sales in city

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The rise in the price of firecrackers by 20% of popular brands such as Standard, Soni, Kaleshwari and IR, according to traders, has dampened the sale and spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in

the state.

Speaking to city wholesalers dealing with firecrackers, revealed that sales has gone down by 20 per cent due to various factors such as price hike, torrential rain, ban on certain chemicals used in crackers, restrictions from environmentalists, NGOs and others to use only environmentally friendly brands by social workers and religious heads.

City wholesalers Anil Pankar and Dipesh Kukolkar said that as compared to last year, the sale of crackers has gone down drastically due to hike in prices, incessant rain and appeal from environmentalists and NGOs.

The rise in prices of popular brands attributed to the closure of cracker making factories in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu plunging the whole village into a crisis for nearly 6 months after the Supreme Court order, he informed.

The closure of the factories in Sivakasi had affected lakhs of labourers. The factories had to feed the workers for nearly 6 months without employment and now the production has started after 6-9 months, they said.

The condition of families working in cracker factories in Sivakasi was worse than Goa when mining operations was closed, but people knocked at the Supreme Court’s door and got justice.

He said in the last 4 months, production has taken place otherwise all the factories producing crackers were closed in Sivakasi as a result there is a shortage of all brands in the market.