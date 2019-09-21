Hold inquiry, take action on state of potholes, money spent

Potholes are the flavour of the day in Goa. Social media and mainstream media have taken up the issue with programmes and stories. Now the civic society and opposition is taking cognizance of a programme on Goa 365 and has filed complaints asking for an inquiry into the state of the roads and the expenditure.

Mohandas Lolienkar, a contractor made this allegation during a programme Ranmale on Goa 365. He alleged that roads were in such a bad state because of the commissions asked for by the politicians.

