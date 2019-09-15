Sunday , 15 September 2019
Holiday SC, Sai Avtar share points in six-goal thriller

September 15, 2019 Sports 3 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Holiday Sports Club scored two late goals to hold Sai Avtar SC in a thrilling 3-3 draw in the inaugural match of the GFA Third Division League played at Chapora ground, on Saturday.

Holiday SC took the lead in the 36th minute through a Sai Avtar own-goal scored by Akshay as the side led 1-0 at the break.

The second half was more entertaining as Sai Avtar SC made it all square through Rohan. They soon scored the second through Umesh and Santesh made it 3-1 in the 78th minute. But there was plenty of action remaining.

In the final 10 minutes of the game, Holiday SC went all-out and scored two goals late in the game. Ganesh pulled a goal back in the 85th minute.

Chirag scored the equalising goal in the second half added time for Holiday SC.

