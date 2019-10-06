Hong Kong subway to remain closed amid protests

SPUTNIK

The Hong Kong subway will remain shut on Saturday following a new wave of protests, sparked by the city government’s decision to outlaw wearing masks in public, Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) announced.

On Friday, the Hong Kong government has enacted the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, banning the wearing masks at public meetings and processions, prompting a massive outcry from the city’s opposition, which rely on facial disguise to protect their identity and evade arrest for participating in unauthorized gatherings.

The severity of the opposition’s backlash was such that the Hong Kong authorities had to shut down all subway stations on Friday night to prevent the situation from further escalation and to repair damage suffered by the stations.”After the outbreak of violence at multiple districts, maintenance staff are still carrying out repair works at damaged stations.

After conducting an assessment jointly with the police and other relevant government departments, all MTR train service covering the Heavy Rail (except Airport Express) and Light Rail is suspended on Saturday. MTR buses will provide limited service from 4pm onwards,” the MTR said in a statement.