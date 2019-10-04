Hopeful for solution for mining by Dec, says CM after meeting Shah in Delhi

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the solution for current mining imbroglio would be found by December, this year. He told media that he had met the Home Minister Amit Shah, the Minies Minister, Prahlad Joshi and that the Centre was working on two options to find a solution to the mining embrologio. The chief minister said that some solution would be found by December.

Sawant said that the discussion was on two options to solve the issue. One – amending the MMDR Act and the second option was to approach the courts. This would be decided after a meeting held with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.